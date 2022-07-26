Popular Lincoln nightclub manager dies suddenly aged 52
Rest in peace Paul and thanks for the memories
Paul Oloo, who ran the former Ritzy nightclub in Lincoln, has died suddenly at the age of 52.
Paul Perry Okoth Oloo passed away suddenly on July 25, after a 52-year life which saw him run Ritzy nightclub, which is now Moka in Lincoln, for a number of years.
He oversaw the redevelopment of the Silver Street club, as a £500,000 transition project saw it change from Ritzy to Moka and Shack in 2013.
A message circulating on social media reads: “It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved friend and brother Paul Perry Okoth Oloo.”
A tribute page has been created for Paul’s friends and family to share memories of his time on Earth, inviting people to send photos and videos of their favourite times with Paul.