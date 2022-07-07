New electrical vehicle chargers installed across North Lincolnshire car parks

Twenty new electric vehicle chargers will be installed in car parks across North Lincolnshire – giving drivers unprecedented access to clean, green energy.

The project, designed to create a future-proof network of charging infrastructure ahead of the global transition to electric vehicles, has been developed with £80,000 of Government cash.

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We know electric vehicles are the future of transport and, with Government cash, we have started the transition to ensure the infrastructure is in place to support the anticipated growth – clear evidence of levelling-up.

“And, at the same time as future-proofing North Lincolnshire for the global transition to electric vehicles, there is an immediate benefit to those people already driving electric vehicles.

“Many more drivers can now more conveniently charge their vehicles – and take advantage of the two hours free parking available across the area.”

Chargers in the Parishes car park, Scunthorpe, have already been installed and are now live. More are scheduled for Robert Street and Kings Street/Winterton Road car parks.

Others will follow through the summer in the car parks at Bottesford Road, Ashby; Old Courts, Brigg; Cottage Lane, Barton; Potts Lane, Crowle and Church Street, Epworth.

The council is exploring other technologies including solutions to enable access to charging points in communities where off-road parking spaces are at a premium.

Cllr David Rose, cabinet member for the environment, said: “This latest cash from Government will make a huge difference to way people travel across North Lincolnshire and further encourage the transition to electric vehicles.

“This latest project is a part of our Green Future environmental agenda – is at the forefront of everything we do, and this is a big step forward in making sustainable living accessible for everyone.

“This is a significant step-forward towards our ongoing commitment to protecting and enhancing our environment now and into the future.”

The chargers – which have been part-funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV)- are all fast, 22w charging points.

An RFID card is needed for access – go to the Swarco E-connect website, which also has tariff and availability details.