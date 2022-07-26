New Platinum Jubilee bench offers “stunning views” in Grantham

Two local councillors have sampled the amazing views from a newly installed bench on the route between Rosetti Court, Grantham, and Harrowby Hall.

The bench, part-paid for by South Kesteven District Councillors Linda Wootten and George Chivers, marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Cllr Wootten said: “It gives a site for rest and contemplation with the bonus of stunning views of the Belton estate.

“It is part of a wider project from Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council, which involved them buying some open space nearby and also planting commemorative trees.”

Cllr Chivers added: “We were both very pleased to be able to assist with the overall improvements to walkers in this area, which the parish is renaming as Jubilee Mount. It all helps the area (to be) much more attractive for those who want to get away from it all into the countryside.”

Cllr Wootten contributed £500 to the £2,000-plus project through her SKDC Ward Member Grant, while Cllr Chivers donated £250. A further £250 was donated by a member of the public, Terry Claxton, through the parish’s Tom Childs Award. A further £30 towards a tree was donated by a resident.

The plot of land acquired will be established as a preserved natural habitat, where a parish Working Party cleared and levelled a space for the seat, as well as strimming a new pathway and pruning back dead ash trees.

A panoramic information board showing the features visible from the seat will be installed.

The Ward Member Grant fund from which the councillor donations were given has ended, but community projects can still benefit from up to £5,000 from the SK Community Fund, which is open to local groups and organisations to support one-off projects or events for the benefit of the district’s residents.