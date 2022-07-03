Paw-some new dog fitness swimming pool opening in Lincolnshire

A dog loving couple living in Grantham will open a special swimming pool in the local area to provide fun and fitness for canines.

Janice Benson, 46, had worked in the retail industry for 25 years across the country and most recently in Grantham, where she has lived for 12 years.

Along with her husband Neil, who works off shore, they wanted to take their dogs to a swimming pool, but found there was nothing to meet their needs in the local area.

This sparked the idea of Splash Doggy, a 32 foot swimming pool for dogs which will open on Heath Lane close to the RAF Barkston Heath training base on Monday, July 4.

Splash Doggy will be open Tuesday to Saturday, between 8am-6pm, offering 30 minute private sessions for people to bring a maximum of five dogs, who must be known to one another. Owners are allowed in the pool if it is to help encourage their pets, and there are dog life jackets are available for nervous canines if needed.

The sessions are priced at £20 per dog, but are reduced if you bring more, for example, £40 for four canines.

The sessions must be booked online in advance here and the website will be live from Saturday afternoon (July 2).

The couple trialled the pool with their own dogs – Marley the long-haired miniature Dachshund Marley, Jack the Chihuahua Jack Russell cross breed, and Victor a mixed breed rescue dog from Romania.

Dogs belonging to their friends and family also tested out the water with great success and the husband and wife duo now can’t wait to open.

Janice, who is originally from South Shields, told The Lincolnite: “Splash Doggy is a 32 foot, above ground, swimming pool, which we will be using for people to come with their dogs for fun and fitness.

“We wanted to take our dogs to something like this but there was nothing in the local area so the idea grew into it being something we would provide.

“It is good exercise for dogs and for their mental wellbeing. It is about the dogs and their owners having fun.

“I am very excited and can’t wait to welcome dogs and their owners, and to see them having a happy time.”

Neil and Janice are both canine first aid trained and he added: “There is a problem with finding areas where it is safe for dogs to go into water, and knowing what is there and the inherent dangers, and this is the main why we are doing this.

“We initially bought the pool for our own dogs and decided to open it up as a safe environment for more dogs to have fun in the water.

“It is brilliant exercise for dogs. A one minute swim is the equivalent of a one mile walk for a dog.”