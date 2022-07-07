PM quits saying it’s “painful not to see it through”
“No one in politics is remotely indispensable”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson officially announced his resignation after addressing the nation from outside No 10 Downing Street.
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson became Prime Minister on July 24, 2019 after having previously been Foreign Secretary between 2016 and 2018.
He said on Thursday, July 7 that he will stand down as the leader of the Conservative party after more than 50 ministerial resignations. However, he said he’ll serve as PM until the Tories elect a new leader.
In his resignation speech he said “no one in politics is remotely indispensable” as he thanked the millions of people who voted for him.
Boris said he fought for so long to remain at Number 10 because “I thought it was my job, my duty and my obligation to you”, before adding that it was “painful not to see it through”.
He said: “I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world, but them’s the breaks.”
Boris Johnson came under fire for how he handled the coronavirus pandemic, scandals over parties during restrictions, and allegations that Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher groped two men at a private members’ club. He also previously survived a vote of no confidence but, after nearly three years in the role his time is finally up.
In Lincolnshire, Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins stepped down from her role as Justice Secretary. MP for Grantham and Stamford Gareth Davies, and Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Caroline Johnson resigned the following day.