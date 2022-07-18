Red Arrows to perform at the Bahrain International Airshow for the first time

The Scampton-based Red Arrows will perform at the Bahrain International Airshow for the first time, in November, to promote UK interests.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will deploy to Bahrain after the completion of a busy domestic season, which concludes in September. Most recently they performed at the Royal International Air Tattoo, where they met their new ‘wingman’ actor Tom Cruise.

While in the Gulf this autumn, the Red Arrows will take the opportunity to carry out a series of displays, flypasts and ground events, including business seminars and sessions, in Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The displays and associated ground engagements are an opportunity to further develop the relationships between the UK and Gulf nations in a range of sectors, including business, trade, defence, tourism and education.

Over the last 10 years, the Bahrain International Airshow has established itself as a leading event for aviation with more than 50,000 trade visitors expected, and some 215 military and civilian delegations in attendance, between November 9 and 11 this year.

The Red Arrows’ five-week programme of activities will support a range of UK interests as part of the government’s GREAT Britain Campaign to take in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. It is hoped that the tour will also include a visit to Egypt by the team for the first time in almost 20 years.

The announcement to perform at the Bahrain show was made at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford over the weekend, which was attended by the Bahraini Minister for Transportation and Telecommunications, Minister Mohammed bin Thamer Al-Kaabi.

He said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed watching the Red Arrows at RAF Fairford this weekend. Bahrain is thrilled to be hosting them later this year where I am sure they will add significant value to our flying display programme.”

Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence, said: “The Red Arrows represent the RAF’s commitment to excellence – the dedication of the team’s pilots and ground crews ensure they perform world class displays.

“The UK has enjoyed a long and prosperous partnership with Bahrain. Both nations benefit from these strong links and this Red Arrows tour represents the UK’s commitment to maintaining these links.”

It’s the final day of @airtattoo. Let’s look back at a Saturday which was full of great moments – taking inspiration from the big screen, space and the skies.#RIAT #RIAT22 #RedArrows pic.twitter.com/W394RFS3pT — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) July 17, 2022

Showing the friendship between the UK and the Republic of Korea – the #RedArrows performed a flypast with the Black Eagles on the final day of @airtattoo. Image taken during a joint project between the Aviation PhotoCrew & Centre of Aviation Photography (Steve Comber/Gary Stray). pic.twitter.com/tpPW5qkHI5 — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) July 17, 2022

Wing Commander Montenegro, Officer Commanding the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, said: “Whether at home or overseas, the Red Arrows bring people together with a demonstration of precision and teamwork.

“Watching fast-jets looping, rolling and flying in close-formation is a thrilling, dynamic and colourful proposition, regardless of your age, background or location.

“The whole Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team is delighted to be returning to the Gulf and hope to inspire people of all ages by delivering world-class displays that represent the best of Global Britain.”