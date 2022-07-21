Ruskington crossing works schedule extended due to supply delay

Schedule for works is being extended because of an equipment supply delay.

Ordered a full 12 weeks in advance of the original start date for a refurbishment of the crossing, delivery of the new equipment for the Zebra crossing posts and lanterns is suffering from a national delay.

This is because of an equipment supply issue which is now happening throughout the street light industry – in particular this is happening with Zebra crossing posts and lanterns.

Ruskington works will start on August 1 and are due to continue for two weeks to install a zebra crossing across the B1188 Rectory Road.

In order to minimise disruption for local road users, some of the work will be carried out at night.

There are two planned night-time works for the project happening on Friday August 12 and Saturday August 13. The road will be closed on these dates from 20.00 until 06.00.

Advanced signage will be in place ahead of the works and three-way signal lights will take care of traffic management. There are no associated diversion routes during the works.

The works crew will then return in September to install the outstanding Zebra beacons and Zebra lanterns. A school crossing patrol will be in place on Rectory Road to help children cross the road when school returns in September.

Harlaxton Engineering Services, an LCC partner, will also be working in the village across the same time as the zebra works are ongoing. From July 25 their crew will move to the southern end of Elm tree Road and from the end of July through to September they will concentrate on the rest of the Elm tree Road section and school area.

Karen Cassar, Assistant Director for Highways said: “It’s frustrating that we are having to wait for the equipment to be delivered but the national shortage of these elements will have an impact from time to time. When complete, these works will add a much-needed upgrade for pedestrians wishing to safely cross the road.

“We have planned some overnight works to keep the amount of disruption for road users in the area to a minimum. Our crews will be working as quickly as possible to get the programme of works on site completed in the shortest possible time. Whilst they are undertaking this crossing project, I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”