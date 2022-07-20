Summer holiday fun with exotic animal encounters in Grimsby

Children will be able to get up close and personal with an intriguing selection of reptiles and invertebrates on Thursday afternoons throughout the summer holidays.

Reptile specialists Exotics of the World will be bringing their scaly friends to Grimsby Top Town Market to give young and old an introduction to these fascinating creatures, some of whom many people may never have seen in real life before.

With themed colouring competitions, face painting and tasty sweets also on offer, these exotic animal afternoons promise to keep the kids entertained for a few hours.

Ashley Norman of Exotics of the World said: “We are thrilled to be invited along to teach people about our amazing animals. It’s a fantastic opportunity for everyone to get hands-on with animals that they don’t typically see everyday.”

Cllr Stephen Harness, portfolio holder for finance, resources and assets from North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for Grimsby Top Town Market and we welcome Ashley and his interesting animals. It is fantastic to add such variety to the market and I’d encourage as many people as possible, young and old, to head down on a Thursday afternoon throughout the summer holidays to get their exotic animal fix.”

Vikki Wilson, property services manager at EQUANS, is excited to welcome these unusual visitors. “I’m so pleased that Exotics of the World are able to bring their animals to Grimsby Top Town Market,” she said. “I have a snake myself and think they’re incredible creatures. I can’t wait to see how excited the children get when they meet the animals, and for them learn a little about them too.”

Exotic animal encounters will take place every Thursday from 28 July to 25 August, between 12pm and 2pm at Market Garden in Grimsby Top Town Market.