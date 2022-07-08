Thousands of bikes and riders join 24th Boston Bike Night

Over 2,000 bikes and riders filled Central Park for the successful 24th edition of the popular Boston Bike Night.
The event took place on Thursday, July 7 and saw riders of motorcycles, scooters, trikes and sidecars from all over the country descend on Central Park for around six hours, as well as food and live entertainment.
Richard White, Chairman of Boston Bike Night, said the event “exceeded my expectations” as it made a comeback after two forced cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
Bill Morris with a Harley Davidson Switchback. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Sue Fairy on her Rover V8 Trike. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Richard told The Lincolnite: “It exceeded my expectations as I thought we would suffer a downturn as a result of the two years we’ve been missing. That wasn’t the case and it was absolutely manic.
“The marshals did a cracking job as they generally do and the security we hired in were brilliant.
“It was very busy and people said they were having a great time, so overall it was an excellent event and there was a buzz and that’s why we keep doing it.
“I am hoping next year will be a little bit special as we mark 25 years of the event.”
Ethan Rudd, age 3, on a mini Blood bike. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Royal British Legion Bikers Branch. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
See the rest of our photo gallery below:
Dom McEvoy with his Harley Davidson Heritage Springer. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
George Smith on his Kawasaki VN900 custom bike. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite
Aaron Couling on his Sinnis Crusestar. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite