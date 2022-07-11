Travel back to the Victorian Era at Lincoln museum

Roll up, roll up; you are cordially invited to the Museum of Lincolnshire Life for a marvellous day of Victorian wonders and a host of Victorian characters.

On Saturday 23 July 2022, visitors to the museum on Burton Road can step back in time and discover the lives of Lincolnshire Victorians. Meet the printer, Mr Black, and the pharmacist Miss Cheshire, as well as the kitchen maid, the Victorian teacher, and the Robey Winding Engineer.

The museum’s period Co-Op will also be selling traditional sweets for a taste of times gone by.

The museum’s visitor experience manager, Steve Dunk, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming people for this exciting living history event.

“The museum really comes to life when we have our Victorian characters in, and it’s a chance for visitors to really experience the history of the county. We’ll also have craft activities on throughout the day, so it’ll be a great day out for the whole family.”

Entrance for our special event cost just £2.50 for adults and £1 for children and concessions. A family ticket for two adults and up to three children costs just £5.

The Museum of Lincolnshire Life on Burton Road, Lincoln, is open from Fridays to Tuesdays from 10am to 4pm. Plan your visit now at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/museumoflincolnshirelife.