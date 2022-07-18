1 min ago

TV legend Timmy Mallett back in Lincolnshire for cycling challenge

What an ‘Utterly Brilliant’ effort!
Children's television legend Timmy Mallett has been back in Lincolnshire. | Photo: Timmy Mallett/Twitter

Children’s television legend Timmy Mallett has been back in Lincolnshire as he continues his cycling challenge to circumnavigate Britain on his bike in around 100 days.

Timmy is best known for his visual style, colourful glasses, loud shirts, catchphrases such as “utterly brilliant”, and of course the giant pink foam mallet known as “Mallett’s Mallet”.

Last summer he enjoyed the wonders of Lincoln Cathedral and the imp trail during his trip to the city, and now he’s back in our county again.

His latest visit to Lincolnshire over the weekend included stops at Immingham Docks, Grimsby Town Football Club, and the Crown & Anchor pub in Tetney, as well as producing sketches which have been added to his Mallett Fine Art shop.