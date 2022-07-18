TV legend Timmy Mallett back in Lincolnshire for cycling challenge
What an ‘Utterly Brilliant’ effort!
Children’s television legend Timmy Mallett has been back in Lincolnshire as he continues his cycling challenge to circumnavigate Britain on his bike in around 100 days.
Timmy is best known for his visual style, colourful glasses, loud shirts, catchphrases such as “utterly brilliant”, and of course the giant pink foam mallet known as “Mallett’s Mallet”.
Last summer he enjoyed the wonders of Lincoln Cathedral and the imp trail during his trip to the city, and now he’s back in our county again.
His latest visit to Lincolnshire over the weekend included stops at Immingham Docks, Grimsby Town Football Club, and the Crown & Anchor pub in Tetney, as well as producing sketches which have been added to his Mallett Fine Art shop.
Many thanks to the kind Crown & Anchor in Tetney for rehydrating me!#roundbritain #thecyclingartist #LINCOLNSHIRE pic.twitter.com/eSxkqPuvfC
Happy to Cycle to @officialgtfc wishing you well in @EFL 2 mighty Mariners pic.twitter.com/pPCyT0ueXE
Immingham dock… Not to be missed#roundbritain #thecyclingartist #beherenow pic.twitter.com/XO858DLX8Z
Cycled through massive and impressive Immingham docks
Stopped to sketch…#thecyclingartist #roundbritain pic.twitter.com/NOtroD6gLB
Sketched Humber bridge from Lincolnshire side, Barton.https://t.co/7gY05baCpZ#thecyclingartist #roundbritain pic.twitter.com/eUNwQZTyhW
Four months ago today and 4000 miles ago I set off from Paddington to see if I could cycle and paint my way around the coast of Britain…
How am I doing?#thecyclingartist #roundbritain #beherenow #reachourpotential pic.twitter.com/syIn0BhY6n
Utterly Brilliant my life's journey Tells the stpry of my love of cycling, stories, adventures, painting, history, and Wacaday, Mallett's Mallet, itsy bitsy and so much more.
It's the perfect holiday read @SPCKPublishing
Get it signed and dedicatedhttps://t.co/99CWj3q8Fy pic.twitter.com/3e1QLT2HFH
