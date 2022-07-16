Two men charged following Moorland Crescent disorder

We have charged two people for a series of offences following an altercation where it was reported a woman was hit around the head with a baseball bat.

They have been charged after reports of disorder in Moorland Crescent in Lincoln on July 14, where a man in his 40s was reportedly hit with a baseball bat and a snooker cue. He sustained an injury to his arm. A woman in her 30s is reported to have intervened and was then reportedly hit around the head with a baseball bat causing an injury to her head. Both received treatment at hospital.

Danny Clawson, 35, of Stewards Way, Lincoln, has been charged with possession of a pointed article in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, wounding with intent, and attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Christopher Clawson, 59, of the same address, has been charged with wounding with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH), possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and failing to provide a specimen.

Both have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.