What to expect: Lincolnshire braced for hottest day on record

Lincolnshire is under the first ever Met Office red weather warning for extreme heat

People across Lincolnshire are preparing for what’s predicted to be the hottest day in the UK’s history.

The Met Office has issued its first ever red weather warning for heat, covering Lincolnshire and much of the country today and Tuesday.

London is set to be one of the hottest places on the planet on Monday, with temperatures above the Caribbean and Western Sahara.

Forecast

The current BBC forecast for Lincoln and the surrounding areas shows a top temperature of 37 degrees on Monday, and 41 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

Schools

Schools have put measures in place to protect children during the heatwave. Some have closed completely, and a number of other local schools will close at lunchtime to avoid classrooms overheating.

St Christopher’s special school in Lincoln has been closed due to health risks.

Thomas Middlecott Academy in Boston has been closed both Monday and Tuesday

Lincolnshire Wolds Federation Specialist Schools (St Bernard’s, Louth, and St Lawrence’s, Horncastle) – closed Monday and Tuesday

Warren Wood Specialist School, Gainsborough – closed Monday and Tuesday

Aegir Specialist School, Gainsborough – closed Monday and Tuesday

Travel

Streets across the county are much quieter than usual, with people advised not to travel. Many rail journeys have also been suspended due to the risk of the heat impacting the lines.

Only travel if absolutely necessary! Very hot weather can cause the steel rails to expand and buckle – and delays to your journey – If you are travelling today, please check before you travel Find out more at https://t.co/Lxf1kLKK6K pic.twitter.com/P27ZVyIvwY — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) July 18, 2022

People have also been urged not to waste water by water companies, who say demand is at a near-record level.

As temperatures rise on Lincolnshire roads, a county council gritter will be on standby to spread sand on surfaces to stop them from melting.

Services

Public services may be impacted by the heatwave. Find the latest announcements below:

Today’s garden waste service (July 18) is cancelled due to the extreme weather and staffing resources.

It’s difficult decision to protect our crews.

We will return to empty the bins on their next scheduled collection date. pic.twitter.com/LHPyerINBG — North Kesteven District Council (@NorthKestevenDC) July 18, 2022

Health

Lincolnshire County Council has issued warnings and advice on how to stay safe and cool during the heatwave. Visit the website here for the latest public health message.

Councillor Wendy Bowkett, Executive Councillor for Public Health, said: “Please take extra care of children and elderly people in the hot weather as they are more vulnerable to suffering the effects of the heat.

“We all like to enjoy the warm weather but these are unprecedented temperatures, so please be responsible and look after one another by following the advice and guidance.”