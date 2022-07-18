Woman’s death in Bourne not suspicious, police said
A post mortem examination was carried out
Update: 4.02pm, 18 July
We can now confirm that we are not treating the death of a woman found at a property in Bourne as suspicious.
The woman was found at an address in Dyke Drove on 10 July.
A post mortem examination has been carried out, alongside other lines of enquiry, and we are satisfied that we can now move forward by preparing a file for the coroner.
Original release:
We are investigating the unexplained death of a person at Dyke Drove in Bourne.
Officers received a report at 9.10pm last night (10 July) that a body had been found at the property by a member of public.
At this stage we are keeping an open mind about the circumstances and identity of the person involved.
We will remain on scene and in the local area today while we make initial enquiries. We would ask people not to speculate about the incident while we carry out our investigation.