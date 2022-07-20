Woman sexually assaulted in Sleaford

Police believe the pictured man may be able to help with enquiries

We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image after a woman in her 40s was sexually assaulted in Sleaford.

It was reported the woman had an altercation with the suspect at around 12.15am on Monday (18 July). This was believed to have happened on the grass area at the rear of The Hub, Navigation Yard and the female was sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be 5ft9 to 5ft10ins tall with dark hair and a light stubble the same colour as his hair. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, light coloured shorts and is believed to be between 25-35 years old.

We believe the man in the image may be able to help with our enquiries. If you know him or have any other information that can assist in our investigation, get in touch.