Work begins on £6m multi-purpose family facility in Scunthorpe
Supporting families and young people with complex care needs
Work has begun on the new £6m multi-purpose campus set to offer vital support to families and young people with complex care needs.
The environmentally friendly facility on Alvingham Road in Scunthorpe will enable more children to access more opportunities and receive tailored short breaks – giving their families important support.
Cllr Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “I’m pleased to see that construction is already underway on this important facility, which will be a vital resource for local families.
“With Government support we are investing millions of pounds supporting our most vulnerable children – this new campus offer will help hundreds of local young people to grow, to develop and to achieve.”
Young people with complex needs, including learning and physical difficulties and health needs, will also be able to join in a wide range of activities, helping them to build important life skills.
Cllr Julie Reed, cabinet member for children and families, said: “I know how amazing the existing Ofsted judged “Outstanding” Cygnets short break facility is and the real difference the staff and centre make to people’s lives.
“The new build will offer a greater range of activities and health facilities giving more children and families the chance to receive excellent short breaks and reassurance that their children are well cared for and enabled to thrive to the best of their ability whilst staying there.
“We are also in conversation with our health partners to ensure that end of life care is also available at what must be the most unimaginably distressing time for a family.
“We firmly believe in local provision keeping children in their communities and family settings in line with our One Council, One Family Approach and this new centre is real evidence of that.
“This new building will allow it to become even better than it already is – this Government cash is enabling us to build on already outstanding services.
“This is another great example of levelling-up in North Lincolnshire and demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that our most vulnerable children and their families are supported.”