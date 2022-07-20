Yellow warning for thunderstorms in Lincolnshire

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms in Lincolnshire during Wednesday afternoon and evening after two days of an intense heatwave.

At one point on Tuesday, Coningsby in Lincolnshire was the hottest place in the country and broke national temperature records at the time at 40.3°C.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms look likely to follow though as the Met Office is putting the yellow weather warning in place between 12pm and 10pm on Wednesday, July 20.

The Met Office said the thunderstorms may bring disruption during Wednesday afternoon and evening and has warned peoples to expect the following:

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

By the time of publication, there are currently no flood warnings or alerts for Lincolnshire.