Young entrepreneurs shine at Horncastle’s first Teenage Market
The next generation of professionals
An event where young entrepreneurs got a taste of trading at Horncastle’s first Teenage Market, where homemade artwork, handmade jewellery, home-baked cakes and much more were sold, has been hailed a success.
East Lindsey District Council partnered with the nationally renowned Teenage Market Company to bring the market to Horncastle at the beginning of the month and following this the next has been booked in already for later in the year.
Also in attendance was Horncastle Young Farmers, a local young farmers club who brought to Horncastle awareness of who they are and what they do in the hope of recruiting new members, Horncastle Primary School PTA, raising funds for their local primary school and Banovallum School provided an excellent set from their talented students, including beatboxing and drumming.
Samantha Phillips, Place Officer for East Lindsey District Council, said: “East Lindsey needs young entrepreneurs to become the next generation of independent shop owners, crafters, entertainers and market traders.
“We really want these teenage markets to be a platform for young talent in our area, which we hope will boost the success of Horncastle and our other districts markets for years to come.”
Given the first market’s popularity with both stallholders and visitors, the next Teenage Market has been booked in for Saturday 8th October 2022 and we already have a number of young traders signed up including the talented students from Banovallum School. To register for this October event please visit www.teenagemarket.co.uk