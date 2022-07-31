Boston restaurant on track to bounce back after poor hygiene rating

An Indian restaurant in Boston says it is ready to earn back its 5-star hygiene rating after receiving the lowest possible score at its most recent food hygiene inspection.

Bombay Club, situated at the New England Hotel on Wide Bargate in Boston, was visited by Boston Borough Council food hygiene inspectors on June 23.

The botanical-themed restaurant was given zero out of five at the inspection, with officers citing “major improvements” being necessary for hygienic food handling and cleanliness/condition of facilities and building.

Management of food safety was also a concern for inspectors, who found it to be at an unacceptable standard, calling for “urgent” improvements.

Bombay Club’s previous ranking was a perfect five at a July 2021 inspection.

Restaurant Manager Moses Alexander told The Lincolnite: “We hold ourselves to high standards and are extremely passionate about what we do at the Bombay Club. Understandably, we were extremely disappointed to be receiving such a score following our previous 5 star rating.

“We have continued throughout with our methods and routine operations that achieved us our 5 star rating previously.

“However, we have recently had the need for maintenance works, and damage to the ceiling caused from the property above.

“We would like to reassure our customers that any work carried out is and has been completed outside of service hours so as not to interfere with the preparation of food.

“Prior to the inspection we had decided to digitise the majority of our record keeping in line with the rest of the business operations which utilise smart software and technology, these records weren’t able to be demonstrated successfully during the inspection, but we have since completed the migration successfully and provided adequate training to relevant staff.

“The fallout post Covid has significantly affected supply chain and staffing resulting in longer turn arounds with our trades contacts and engineers extending the completion of what would typically have been routine maintenance works.

“We would like to reassure our customers that we employ a committed kitchen team made up of Hospitality & Catering Student from Boston College, led by an Executive Chef who graduated from the highly regarded Westminster Kingsway who is also supported by an experienced and food safety qualified Sous Chef. As a company policy, the kitchen brigade is and always has been provided with professional kitchen uniforms every week via our contracted linen suppliers.

“Most of our customers are familiar with our kitchen facilities, having either viewed preparation of food and cooking via online stream or received a personal insight first hand.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their continued support and reassure them that we will be applying for a reinspection so that they can continue to have confidence in us as a business.”