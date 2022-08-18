A-Level results day 2022: Records broken after return to exams

The first year since 2019 to have students graded on exams

A-Level results day has arrived once again, marking a significant point in the education journey of many students across Lincolnshire – with many achieving spots at their first choice of university.

Figures show that the number of students achieving top A-Level grades has fallen from last year, but remains higher than pre-COVID pandemic numbers.

2022 marks the first year since 2019 that A-Level grades were based on public exams, following a move to teacher-assessed grades in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A rise in top level grades as a result of teacher assessments prompted the A-Level marking system to be adjusted for 2022, in a bid to reflect a midway point between results before the pandemic and those during it.

Here in Lincolnshire it was largely a story of immense success, with a number of students achieving incredible results and securing places at top universities across the country.

For those who did not meet their university requirements, the option of clearing remains in force, which is where universities allocate their remaining places on undergraduate courses before the start of the year.

Here are some examples of the great grades recorded in Lincolnshire this A-Level results day:

Lincoln UTC

Students at Lincoln University Technical College achieved a 100% pass rate in their A-Levels this year, with 54% of results graded between A* and B, and 72% from A* to C.

Principal of Lincoln UTC, John Morrison, said: “When I look at our students I am humbled by their fortitude and resilience. They are a generation whose experience and education have been hit so much over the last few years.

“Therefore, we are particularly pleased that despite numerous challenges our students have achieved excellent and very well-deserved A Level results.”

Bourne Academy Sixth Form

Also achieving a 100% pass rate were students at Bourne Academy Sixth Form, breaking the record for the highest set of results in the school’s history, for both A-Level and BTEC qualifications.

26% of students achieved A*-A grades, and 81% earned A*-C grades for A-Levels, while 79% of BTEC students achieved Distinction* or Distinction.

Mr Matt Sammy, Head of School at Bourne Academy, said: “It has been a pleasure to see the joy and relief on the faces of our students today.

“On behalf of the students, I would like to pass on my thanks to the Sixth Form team and teaching staff who have ensured our students received guidance and support throughout their entire Sixth Form journey.”

Lincoln Minster School

Private school Lincoln Minster received a 95% A*-C rate on results day, with particularly strong grades in subjects such as art, chemistry, English, Spanish and further maths.

Maria Young, Head of Lincoln Minster School said: “We are very proud of our pupils who are celebrating today. This cohort have shown significant resilience over the past two years due to the challenges of the pandemic and it is fitting that they should be so pleased with excellent results.

“Lincoln Minster School places a strong emphasis on building positive learning habits so that all pupils can reach their full potential and leave our school with a distinguished academic record so they can access a wide range of future opportunities.”

North Kesteven Academy

Students at North Kesteven Academy on Moor Lane also found out their results today, with students looking forward to moving onto either further education at university, or apprenticeships ahead of working life.

Headteacher Jo Tunnicliffe, said: “This year saw the return of external examinations and we are extremely proud of the resilience students have shown over the course of the past three years with all the disruption faced due to Covid.

“This cohort of students were unable to sit their GCSE examinations and have worked with determination to ensure they were fully prepared for this examination series. Their perseverance, along with the fantastic support they have received from our dedicated staff has been exceptional.”

Sir William Robertson Academy

Students at Sir William Robertson Academy were described as ‘role models’ by their headteacher as they collected A-Level and BTEC results on Thursday – as many prepare to embark on their promising futures.

Mark Guest, headteacher, commented: “We are delighted that the hard work and commitment of our students has been so richly rewarded. This year group was denied the opportunity to take their GCSE exams due to the pandemic and they have risen to the challenge of their Sixth Form courses magnificently.

“Bright futures lie ahead for all of our students – they have secured impressive results and they are wonderful young people who deserve to go far. We are looking forward to a bumper intake of students into our Sixth Form next year and they couldn’t have finer role models to look up to and seek to emulate.”

Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School

With another overall pass rate of 100%, it was a great day for students and staff alike at Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School.

Headteacher Mr McKeown said the students would be remembered as “one of our most successful year groups”, expressing pride in the results.

He states: “After the worrying news articles in recent months about the predicted downturn in results from 2019 and preparing students for disappointment and university clearing, it seems that Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School has bucked the trend and come through with some of its strongest results ever!

“100% of our students who applied to Russell Group universities have secured their places and 95% of all students have secured their first choice university offer which is amazing.”

William Farr C of E Comprehensive School

Welton school William Farr had its highest number of students going to top universities in six years following 2022 results day, achieving an average grade of B across all 119 students.

There were also offers from Oxford University for three students, which headteacher Jonathan Knowler acknowledged as a showcase of his school’s strength in sixth form education.

He said: “We are delighted to see them achieving the reward they fully deserve and be able to progress to their next steps. This demonstrates how the school community provides opportunities for all its members to engage with ‘life in all its fullness’ (John 10:10).

“I must acknowledge the incredible efforts made by staff to support students both academically and personally to achieve their potential during what has been one of the most challenging times we have seen in education.”

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy

It was perfect pass rates galore for Sir Robert Pattinson Academy on A-Level results day this year, and almost two thirds of the exam results were graded between A* and B.

Headteacher Dale Hardy said: “The students faced a challenging year with an unparalleled set of circumstances and we are incredibly proud of their resilience and determination and delighted by the outstanding set of results despite the demands upon them.

“All our students thoroughly deserve all that they have achieved and we are delighted with the number of students moving on to university to continue their studies with many others having already secured employment or apprenticeships.”

Lincoln College

Students at Lincoln College were praised for their “amazing” achievements, as they scored a 99% pass rate, even though it was the first time some of them had sat major exams – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lincoln College Group Principal and CEO Mark Locking said he was delighted for the students and their families: “I’m really proud of the hard work, dedication and tenacity of our students, who now have a great platform to enter higher education, or to start their careers in work.

“This generation of students overcame significant adversity. The fact they stayed focused and managed their studies through COVID and coped with A-Level exams having not learned to manage that kind of pressure during their GCSEs, is pretty staggering.”

Boston College

It was seven years in a row with 100% pass rates for Boston College on A-Level results day. An impressive 41% of those achieved the highest grades of A*, A and B.

Heather Marks, Vice Principal said: “Every single lecturer, student and parent should feel immensely proud and celebrate their amazing achievements this year.

“Our students are truly remarkable – demonstrating tenacity and integrity whilst working hard to develop further skills alongside their chosen subjects, such as resilience and stamina for independent learning.”

Branston Community Academy

It was a similar story of success at Branston Community Academy, as nearly two thirds of every exam resulted in the top three grades. 43% of passes were at A* and A grades, with an overall pass rate of 99%.

Headteacher Jo Turner said it was a brilliant set of results for a year group which has faced some daunting challenges: “With the disruption to lessons because of lockdown, the lack of exam experience and a whole host of academic and wider challenges to face the students have really shown their determination to succeed.

“Even with the difficulties they have excelled themselves and the whole school community is exceptionally proud of them.”

This story will be updated throughout the day, so keep a look out for more school results soon.