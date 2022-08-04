Bigger caravan park plans passed for Sutton-on-Sea

The third set of plans for a caravan park in a seaside village have been approved, making it even bigger than before.

A developer has been given permission to locate 54 caravans on a Sutton-on-Sea site, up from the previously-agreed 37.

Another application for 60 caravans were turned down earlier in February for overcrowding and the impact on neighbours.

The plans for the Trusthorpe Road site were submitted by Lincs Design Consultancy.

Ward Councillor Tony Howard told the planning committee: “We have been here many times before – that fact is making residents are feeling threatened. Will there be an ongoing stream of applications until further caravans are approved?

“Residents have already accepted losing the open fields, but don’t want to see any more built there.”

He said there was “very little difference” between the current application for 54 caravans and the 60 which were turned down.

He also criticised the lack of amenities, describing the site as “caravans and a few shrubs”.

This was echoed by Councillor Aldridge, who called for a children’s play park to be added to designs.

“You don’t need that many caravans. There’s nothing for children to do here except swim in the pond – which they will probably do. I have great doubts about this,” he said.

However, the prospect of greater business for the area convinced most of the planning committee to back it.

Councillor Dennis said the designs “look excellent on paper”, providing they would be well screened from local houses.

“If people come and spend their money and no one can see [the site], I don’t see the problem,” he added.

Ricky Nelson, the agent for the applicant, said that the issues which had caused the previous rejection had been addressed.

East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee voted 6 to 2 in favour of the plans, with one abstention.