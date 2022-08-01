Biker injured in crash on B1190 Doddigton road in Lincoln
It caused queueing traffic
A biker was injured in a crash on B1190 Doddington Road on Monday morning which caused queueing traffic and delays.
Lincolnshire Police were called to nearby Exchange Road at 6.43am after a crash involving a car and a motorbike.
The road was closed and there was queueing traffic on Doddington Road Eastbound from Whisby Road to B1003 Tritton Road, according to AA Traffic.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, while officers were redirecting traffic at the scene.
The biker’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said.
Police added the road was still closed at 9.20am.