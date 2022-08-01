In pictures: The 154th Heckington Show 2022

Crowds flocked to this year’s Heckington Show at the weekend, which included the jousting, vintage machinery, a host of animal livestock and lots of fun at the popular Lincolnshire village show.
The 154th edition of the event, which is described as the largest village show in England, had fun for all the family at Hall Grounds in Heckington across the weekend of July 30 and 31.
Entertainment included the Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drummers, and a Grand Firework Concert with Take That tribute group ‘Rule The World’ performing alongside other acts.
There were also grass track cycling events and children’s running races and an array of other activities and stalls at the show, which is completely organised and managed by volunteers.
See of our photo gallery of this year’s Heckington Show:
| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
