Boston Road South rebuild complete as Holbeach sinkhole saga ends
Traffic will be allowed back onto the route
Traffic management being removed today (Thursday) from sinkhole sight in Holbeach. The road is reopened more than a day earlier than planned.
Council crews have pulled out all the stops to get Boston Road South, Holbeach back to full strength after repeated delays. And today the sinkhole saga at the site, ends.
With the road rebuild completed more than a day early, the team is now leaving the site so that traffic can be allowed back onto the route.
It is worth noting that some minor works will continue, but these will have little – if any – impact on traffic flow in the future. Minor drainage works and footpath reviews will take place in the coming weeks and any other works will be carried out by small crews to alleviate any further disruption.
Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “It is terrific news that we have finally been able to get on to the site and carry out a deep-build repair.
“To be able to do that more than a day early underlines our commitment to getting the road back to a useable condition for the people and businesses of Holbeach.
“Our crew have worked extremely hard to dig out the road to a deep base and then rebuild it. Today we can reopen the route and get some return to normality for all those affected by this sinkhole and the repeated delays that followed.
“We can now finish off a few smaller jobs on the road as a matter of procedure, but this will have minimal impact on traffic flow.
“I want to thank everyone concerned by the events at Boston Road South for their understanding and patience as we tried to get this repaired.”
