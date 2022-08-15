Boy who died in Skegness sea was 13 and from Hereford
“Our thoughts are with the boy’s family”
A teenager has died after going into the sea in Skegness.
Emergency services received a report that a child, aged 13, was in the water at around 6.15pm on Saturday 13 August. He was from Hereford.
A search was carried out by police and coastguard and the boy’s body was recovered at around 11.30pm.
The boy was not from the local area.
Superintendent Lee Pache said: “We received a high volume of calls for missing people on the coast yesterday. At one point, within two hours, we received 10 calls. All of the those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well. Our thoughts are with the boy’s family.”
