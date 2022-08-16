Cause undetermined after fire investigation concludes into Bourne warehouse blaze
HGV, caravan, warehouse, and shipping containers damaged
A fire investigation has been completed but the cause is undetermined after a blaze near Bourne resulted in damage to an HGV and caravan used as storage, as well as to a warehouse and number of shipping containers.
The A6121 was temporarily closed in both directions after the incident which Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue have been attending in Lound near Bourne since the early hours of Tuesday, August 16.
Residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed and the incident has now been scaled down to two crews. Lincolnshire Police said that no injuries were reported.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said at around 12.30pm: “We currently still have two relief crews at this incident which has resulted in damage to a HGV and a caravan used as storage, damage to a warehouse and a number of shipping containers.
“Crews have used breathing apparatus, main jets, coldcut cobra and ground monitors to tackle the fire.
“A fire investigation has been completed but the cause is undetermined.”