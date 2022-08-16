Family tribute to Grace Wheatley
Rest in peace, Grace
19-year-old Grace Wheatley, from Cleethorpes, tragically died in a road collision in South Elkington on 9 August 2022. Her family have now released a tribute.
They said: “There are things in life you can never be prepared for, last week we lost our beautiful daughter Grace in a collision.
“Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are as a family.
“We feel lucky for the time we got to spend with you on this earth; nothing will replace the hole you’ve left.
“You truly will be in our hearts and minds for every moment of our lives.
“We’re so proud of the unique, caring, loving, funny young woman you became.
“A beautiful girl with a beautiful mind, and a beautiful soul.”