Warehouse, shipping containers and lorry catch fire near Bourne
Shipping containers and a lorry involved
Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze that broke out at a warehouse near Bourne, which spread to shipping containers and a lorry.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said in the early hours of the morning of Tuesday, August 16 that eight crews, a water carrier and an aerial ladder platform were in attendance at the incident.
Residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed and by 9am the incident was scaled down to three crews.
The A6121 was closed in both directions from Braceborough and Greatford turn off (Carlby) to Witham on the Hill turn off (Manthorpe).
*Stamford Road, Lound*
We currently have 8 pumping appliances, 1 Water Carrier and 1 Aerial Ladder Platform attending a warehouse on fire. Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed.
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) August 16, 2022
Lincolnshire Police confirmed to The Lincolnite at around 9.20am that the road has since reopened and no injuries were reported.