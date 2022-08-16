Warehouse, shipping containers and lorry catch fire near Bourne

Lincoln’s annual LGBTQ+ celebration is almost upon us once again, and here are all the relevant details you’ll need for this weekend’s Lincoln Pride 2022 event.

Pride is a celebration of inclusivity and representation within the LGBTQ+ community, offering live music and other activities for a fully immersive experience that leaves pre-judgements at the door.

COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 and 2021 Pride events in Lincoln, so anticipation is high for the return to the city this year, as members of the community and allies alike prepare to paint the town in rainbow colours.

It will take place on Saturday, August 20 at Lincoln’s Tentercroft Street Car Park, an open space which organisers say is ideal for the range of activities that will be on display throughout the day.

As a result of Pride, the car park will be closed to the general public from Friday, August 19 at 7am, to Sunday, August 21 at midnight – and access to the site’s surrounding spaces willingly be granted to the relevant businesses.

Lincoln Pride 2022 is again free to attend, but special tickets are available to grant unique privileges at the event, including meet and greets, front row spots and access to VIP areas.

These tickets vary from £20 to £55 and can be purchased from the Lincoln Pride website.

Here is a rundown of all you need to know ahead of this year’s Lincoln Pride:

Line-up

Each year at the Pride festival, there are a host of popular names from the entertainment world that front the bill to put on a show for the crowds. In previous years the likes of Tulisa, 5ive and B*Wtiched have been the star attraction.

This year, The Scene Queens, British dance group Booty Luv and international act Alex Party are set to perform on the main stage, which is being headlined by poster HRVY – who has amassed millions of followers during his singing career despite only being 23 years old.

HRVY will be joined by the UK’s leading Dua Lipa tribute act, Rachel Fuller, along with Cheddar Gorgeous, Victoria Scone and Scarlett Harlett.

Parade

A returning activity for Lincoln Pride 2022 is the parade walk through the High Street, heading towards the main venue of Tentercroft Street Car Park.

The parade begins at 11.30am at Saltergate, near the Lincoln city square, and will be absolutely free to join for the general public.

Passers-by are encouraged to first watch the parade to see sponsors, supporters and partners of the event, before joining in themselves with homemade banners, signs and flags – donned in the rainbow colours that are now synonymous with Pride.

Activities

Situated in the open space of Tentercroft Street car park, there is ample room for plenty of inclusive activities throughout Pride this year.

A series of food vendors will be on-site offering a range of tasty snacks and meals, a section of the area has been dedicated to a Pride-based market with stalls, and there’s even a bus bar selling VK drinks!

Afterparty

An official afterparty has been planned for the conclusion of Lincoln Pride 2022, with venues Scene and Level (formerly Moka) joining forces for one incredible party.

The Scene will be open from 8pm to 7am, while Level stays open until 3am, and it will cost £18 for re-entry wristbands to both venues. You can catch acts like The Cheeky Girls (yes, genuinely) at the Lincoln Pride Takeover, and tickets are available from The Scene website.

Travel disruption

The event has been met with difficulty in terms of travelling to Lincoln on the day, following the announcement of another rail strike on the day of the event – leaving Lincoln with no train services throughout Saturday, August 20.

Organisers are encouraging people to either arrive a day early or find an alternative mode of transports, such as a bus, with Lincoln’s Central Bus Station just a six minute walk from the start location of the parade.