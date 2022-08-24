CCTV appeal after spate of burglaries on Lincoln street
Police looking for the pictured individual
We are seeking the public’s help in sharing any information they may have in relation to a spate of burglaries at Goldsmith Walk, Lincoln between 30 July and 6 August.
We are looking for the individual in these images, who we believe can help us with our enquiries.
If you know this individual, or you have any further information that will help with our investigation please get in touch.
- Please email [email protected] quoting ‘Incident 533 of 5 August’ in the subject line.
- Or call 101 quoting Incident 533 of 5 August.
If you wish to remain anonymous you can report any information via CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Or you can report to CrimeStoppers anonymously online