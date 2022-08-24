Dates set to resume A151 Dozens Bank works in Pinchbeck
Once work is complete, the road will reopen to traffic
Material supply issues have been overcome. Crews are back this Saturday and then next Tuesday to finish off.
Yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) issues at the contractor’s asphalt plant have now been resolved meaning that the last part of current resurfacing work at the A151 Dozens Bank, Pinchbeck, can be completed.
This means that the road will now be closed on Saturday, August 27 from 07.00 to 17.00 for the completion of the hot rolled asphalt surfacing installation.
Once this part of the works are finished, the road will be re-opened for traffic.
The road will then be closed on Tuesday, August 30 from 07.30 to 17.00. This time the closure will be in place for clean-up and road marking painting.
Again, once the work is complete, the road will be re-opened for traffic.