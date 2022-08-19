Teen punched and robbed of designer bag by balaclava-wearing youths

We are appealing for witnesses following an alleged robbery at around 2.30pm in North Parade, Grantham yesterday (18 August).

This offence took place in the middle of the afternoon in a busy area, and we believe that there may be people who witnessed this, or may have captured the incident itself or the group of youths in the moments before or after in the surrounding streets.

We are asking our community if they have any CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage they can share which could help with our enquiries. We are particularly keen to hear from any drivers who may have been in North Parade at around 2.30pm who have dashcam.

Officers were called to reports that a teenage boy had been approached by a group of around five youths, all boys or young men, who had demanded he hand over a designer bag. One of the group is then reported to have punched the victim to the head, causing an injury before taking the bag. All five then left the area.

Several of the youths were on bikes, wearing black balaclavas and one is reported to have been wearing a light blue tracksuit.

Officers carried out an immediate search of the surrounding streets, and arrested two people in connection with the offence within 40 minutes of the incident being reported.

The bag taken has been recovered.

A 13-year-old boy and a 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbery have released on police bail while investigations continue.

If you can help there are a number of ways to get in touch: