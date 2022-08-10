Charity cricket fun match to raise funds for Scunthorpe hospital

Doctors at Scunthorpe hospital will compete against local GPs in a charity cricket match to raise money for Scunthorpe General Hospital on Sunday, August 21.

The event will take place at Heslam Park at 11.30am, with the match beginning at 12pm. It will be a family-friendly experience with food, a bouncy castle, music and a raffle.

Money raised will go towards improving patient experience in the new Same Day Emergency Care ward and Integrated Acute Assessment Unit currently being built, which will provide vital services for patients.

Dr Satpal Singh Shekhwawat, Interim Clinical Lead at North Lincolnshire Health and Care Partnership, is one of the organisers.

He said: “We are hoping to raise £3,000. We’ve had lots of raffle prizes donated by supermarkets and donations have already come in from my GP surgery.

“It’s great we are able to raise money for facilities to improve patient experience at the hospital.

“We first started doing the cricket match in 2019 and last year we raised funds for the new Emergency Care departments being built at Scunthorpe and Grimsby hospital.

“It’s a great day out and a good chance for us all to get together and let off some steam. The evening training sessions have been very good for our mental wellbeing.”

Tickets are £5 per person and are available to purchase from Eventbrite. Everyone is welcome.