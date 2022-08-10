Tech company’s expansion brings jobs and investment to Lincoln

The company is looking to double in size by the end of the year

A tech company from Lincoln has moved into a unique building in the city to accommodate its growth and high-spec requirements.

Research and development business SRC UK has, this month, moved into the Gravity Building at Lincoln Science Park, which is undergoing a second phase of expansion.

Since 2019, the company has grown from one employee to 30 and the company is looking to double in size again by the end of the year.

Its core business is with the Ministry of Defence, providing analytical software, big data analytics, consultancy and training.

The specially designed facility is part funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership and the Midlands Engine.

SRC UK was initially based in the Boole Technology Centre at Lincoln Science & Innovation Park.

Steve Davies, SRC UK’s managing director says: “The Gravity Building gives us enough space to grow into and its sophisticated design is ideal to our needs.”

This means that SRC UK can run its own software and produce its own data within the building on a unique cloud-based system as well as provide innovative space for other local companies to use.

He says: “Our ethos is centred around collaboration; whether that be creating a new way of working with other companies, the unique way we build the company around graduates or building new products based on our people’s ideas.”

The company says it has broken the mould with how the government works with graduates in the area of big data analytics.

Steve said: “Initially, the government would only work with people with decades of experience in this niche area.

“We take STEM graduates with a sound educational background and layer on targeted training so they have specific experience and skills and they evolve into the job that suits that individual the most.”

This blended approach has led to SRC UK being the first company in the UK to have early career graduates supporting MoD data production.

“We see ourselves as a responsible company which is very keen on generating revenue and jobs for Lincoln and being part of the Science Park’s community and its continuing expansion,” says Steve.