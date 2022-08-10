Night-time road closures for amended Waddington resurfacing works

The programme of works has been updated

Please note that the phasing for the ongoing Waddington road resurfacing works has changed slightly.

The project will be carried out in five phases. Sections of carriageway will be rebuilt on Brant Road, Hollywell Road, Hill Top/Tinkers Lane, Far Lane, and Manor Lane.

The updated programme is below. All dates and times are subject to suitable weather.

Phase 3 – Brant Road footways – Monday 8 August for up to seven weeks

Temporary traffic signals during the day between 9:30am and 7pm

Phase 4 – Hill Top / Tinkers Lane – Monday 5 September for up to three weeks

Night-time road closure of Hill Top / Tinkers Lane (from Top Road at the Staples Lane bell mouth to Tinker Lane), 7pm to 6am

Diversion via: south on A607 / west on Church Lane, Hill Top and Station Road / north on Low Road / north on Brant Road / south on Station Road, and vice versa

Phase 5 – Brant Road surfacing – Monday 26 September for four weeks

Night-time road closure of Brant Road (from Palm Road to Station Road), 7pm to 6am

Diversion via: Hill Top Road / Hill Top & Tinker Lane / north on A607 to Lincoln / south on Newark Road, and vice versa