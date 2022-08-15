Cosy Lincoln family tapas restaurant closing this autumn

“It’s a tough decision, but one that feels right for us”

The owners of a cosy family restaurant in Lincoln will close their business this autumn after “nine fantastic years”.

Husband and wife team Karl and Annemarie Hanson didn’t have any restaurant experience before they took over The Bowl Full in the West End area of the city, but genuinely enjoyed running it and their passion helped them establish it as a successful venue.

The last night at The Bowl Full before it closes for the final time will be on Saturday, October 1.

In a statement, the owners said: “After nine fantastic years we have decided it’s time to finish at our little gem of a restaurant. It’s a tough decision but one that feels right for us.

“We have been fortunate enough to have had friends and family work for us since opening but family circumstances have now changed with kids at/off to university or starting full-time jobs. Nine years of balancing our other jobs with the restaurant has also been a challenge.

“Our family have gained so much from having the restaurant as part of our lives and we are very proud of what we have achieved.

“We would like to thank all of our customers and team members who have supported us from start to finish and have given us some special moments and memories.”

The owners also urged that anyone who would like to talk about buying the restaurant should get in touch with them.