Crow-n goal for Grantham Town as bird attack on pitch postpones game

Crows dug up the pitch looking for worms
A bizarre game postponement in Grantham, as crows attack the pitch in a quest for Chafer grubs overnight. | Photo: Grantham Town FC

Grantham Town had to postpone a football match after crows destroyed the playing surface overnight, feeding on grubs underneath the grass.

The Gingerbreads were scheduled to face Worksop Town at The Meres on Monday afternoon, but ran into difficulty as an ongoing issue with Chafer grubs reared its ugly head.

Chafer grubs are soil-dwelling insects typically found in compost or soil heaps, as well as underneath lawn spaces to feed on roots of grass.

The extent of the damage has meant the game cannot go ahead. | Photo: Grantham Town FC

They also happen to be the favourite meal for crows, and overnight on Sunday and Monday, birds have attacked the playing surface in a dig for glory to find these grubs.

It has seen the pitch itself ruined, with large areas of the grass now dug up and uneven. Members of the football club pulled up a section of turf to show the amount of Chafer grubs that are underneath the soil, and it is alarming.

Grantham Town FC has said that despite “extensive work” to repair the pitch, the club have been left with no other option but to cancel the match for the time being.

A statement on Monday said: “The Gingerbreads have had an ongoing issue with chafer grubs in the pitch at The Meres.

“Despite extensive work to try repair and keep it playable, overnight issues have meant it just isn’t. The club are in consultation with the council on how move forward.”

Consultation begins with the council on how to resolve this issue. | Photo: Grantham Town FC