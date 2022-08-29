Crow-n goal for Grantham Town as bird attack on pitch postpones game
Crows dug up the pitch looking for worms
Grantham Town had to postpone a football match after crows destroyed the playing surface overnight, feeding on grubs underneath the grass.
The Gingerbreads were scheduled to face Worksop Town at The Meres on Monday afternoon, but ran into difficulty as an ongoing issue with Chafer grubs reared its ugly head.
Chafer grubs are soil-dwelling insects typically found in compost or soil heaps, as well as underneath lawn spaces to feed on roots of grass.
They also happen to be the favourite meal for crows, and overnight on Sunday and Monday, birds have attacked the playing surface in a dig for glory to find these grubs.
It has seen the pitch itself ruined, with large areas of the grass now dug up and uneven. Members of the football club pulled up a section of turf to show the amount of Chafer grubs that are underneath the soil, and it is alarming.
𝘾𝙍𝙊𝙒𝙎 𝙁𝙊𝙊𝘿
Here are the chafer grubs which are a crows best meal.
The crow breaks through the turf and causes the damage on the pitch.
This is a new area of turf pulled up by us to show the grubs pic.twitter.com/Cstmlw9F9M
— Grantham Town FC (@granthamtownfc) August 29, 2022
Grantham Town FC has said that despite “extensive work” to repair the pitch, the club have been left with no other option but to cancel the match for the time being.
A statement on Monday said: “The Gingerbreads have had an ongoing issue with chafer grubs in the pitch at The Meres.
“Despite extensive work to try repair and keep it playable, overnight issues have meant it just isn’t. The club are in consultation with the council on how move forward.”