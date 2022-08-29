Crow-n goal for Grantham Town as bird attack on pitch postpones game

Vets had to amputate a dog’s leg after being hit by a car near the A46 in Lincoln, but Sandy is now adapting to life as a tripod thanks to the life-saving work of the RSPCA.

The animal welfare charity were called back in July when a saluki called Sandy was found by a member of the public near the A46 in Lincoln.

She had a badly broken leg, so it was assumed that she may have been hit by a car. After her owners were tracked down by the RSPCA, it was discovered that they couldn’t afford to pay for Sandy’s treatment.

This meant the dog’s care was signed over to the RSPCA, with the Leeds, Wakefield and district branch taking her in.

Animal care manager Megan Rattray said: “Sandy had x-rays and an operation to put pins in the broken bone but, sadly, this only worked for a short period of time.

“Our team was helping her with physio but it was clear she was still in pain so she went back to the vets who confirmed that, sadly, her weakened leg had broken again.

“Vets advised that we have her leg amputated as they felt that if we tried to repair the bones again it could fail; particularly as, due to her breed, her bones are quite delicate.”

Sandy’s leg was amputated on July 20 and she is currently in recovery, but the branch was left with a £1,300 bill – a steep cost as bills increase along with the number of animals requiring RSPCA care.

The team at the RSPCA branch are now appealing to supporters to help cover Sandy’s costs, launching a special fundraiser dedicated to her medical bill. Visit the JustGiving page here.

Megan added: “We know times are tough for everyone but we’d appreciate any help our wonderful supporters can give us.

“Sandy has adapted really well since losing her leg and is managing to get around. She still has some way to go in her recovery but we’re pleased that she’s already got a family interested in adopting her!

“She’s already trying zoomies so we do have to slow her down sometimes and remind her that she’s recovering from major surgery. But we’re sure she’ll be back to her speedy ways in no time at all!

“Sandy is such a sweet and affectionate girl. She loves giving kisses and stretching out for naps on the sofa. She’s got a bright future ahead, but that’s only been possible due to everyone who has helped her along the way!”