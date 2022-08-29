The refugee dilemma: Return to Ukraine for studies or stay in UK alone?

A Ukrainian student is facing a difficult decision of returning home to complete her studies in the midst of Russian conflict, or stay in Spalding without her family and friends.

Oksana Hevdi moved to the UK following the outbreak of the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. She settled in Spalding, Lincolnshire and had to leave behind her family and life, as she fled her homeland.

She got herself a job as a social media manager at The Craft Outlet in Spalding, but is now being asked to go back to Ukraine to complete her studies in-person rather than online.

However, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine still very much at the forefront of European affairs, it would be a dangerous move that would also prevent her from returning to the UK post-university.

Oksana said: “I was planning to stay in Ukraine, maybe to work at the university or maybe to work as a translator. I was hoping to move to another city and build my life there, but now I can’t do that because I am here on my own, without my family – so I need to build my life on my own.”