Delayed road rebuild in Holbeach begins after sinkhole saga

The road rebuild can finally get underway as Anglian Water’s sewer works are now finished.

After weeks of delays waiting for sewer works to be completed the Council’s plans to rebuild Boston Road South are going ahead.

What was a three-week programme of specific Council roadworks set to return the sinkhole-hit road back to normal, has now been reduced to two weeks and is starting today (Monday, August 15).

Originally due to start on Monday July 4, the plan for the stretch of road was extended until Monday July 11 whilst sewer works by Anglian Water were completed. This was then further extended after AW revealed that the sewer works needed more time.

With the sewer works now finished the Council can begin with the deep-level rebuild with the work happening between Holbeach Primary school and Cecil Pywell Avenue.

The Council has increased the plan to also repair an extra 300 square metres of the road that needs attention.

Works have now begun and are planned to be completed by the end of Friday, August 26. This proposed end date is subject to change due to adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen matters.

The first phase of works will see the holes repaired with the second phase concerned with the top layer and surfacing. Once the surface is laid, it will need a couple of days to cure before the final phase of minor drainage works on the roadside are completed by LCC.

Until the works are complete, the road will remain closed.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “We are very relieved to be able to get underway with these much-needed road repairs.

“Now that we can, we will get the works carried out as quickly as possible. It’s worth noting that for a couple of days at least there will be very little activity on site – this is to allow the surfacing materials to cure before any traffic can be allowed across them.

“As soon as this has happened, we will complete the minor drainage works along the sides of the road. We will then be able to open Boston Road South to all traffic.

“Finally being able to tell residents and businesses in the area that we can now repair the road is a big positive in this saga and we will ensure that our part of the works happen in the shortest possible time.

“I would, again, like to thank local residents and businesses for their continued patience.”

