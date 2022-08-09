Derelict pub used as cannabis factory to become flats

A new use has been agreed for a pub which has been empty for at least ten years.

The Peacock in Kirton closed at some point between 2007 and 2012.

It was later damaged in a police raid after it was used as a cannabis factory.

Now Boston Borough Council has approved plans for the 18th century pub to become housing.

A report on the building, which is located on Kirton High Street, said it had fallen into disrepair, and couldn’t realistically be reopened.

All efforts to sell it on as a pub over the past decade have reportedly failed.

The current owners, the Wellington Pub Company, submitted plans earlier this year to covert it into three flats, each with between one and three buildings.

The application stated: “The property has been closed for a considerable time and is in a poor state of repair, and is no longer fit for purpose.

“The proposals represent a good opportunity to improve the appearance and character of not only the building itself but the high street and wider town centre.”

It adds: “As would be expected from a property not being in use for such a long period of time, the property is very dated and in a state of disrepair. We also understand the property suffered damage during the course of a police raid in 2015 following reports that it was being used as a cannabis factory.”

However, the new use would allow the Grade II listed building to be preserved.

Boston Borough Council has granted permission for the change to go ahead.