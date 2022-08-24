Experienced PCSO talks about life in Grimsby’s East Marsh

The East Marsh covers the eastern side of Grimsby town centre from Freeman Street to Park Street, and also takes in the docks and Grant Thorold Park.

With such a diverse collection of neighbourhoods in the ward, we wondered what it was like to police the area. To answer our questions, we spoke to experienced PCSO Marc Ireland recently as he patrolled the ward.

“We want to help people and improve our communities,” said Marc.

“There’s no typical day in policing. The start of my shift involves checking my kit and making sure everything is charged. I’ll then check the logs and emails to see what the day might hold for me.

“The intelligence briefing provides information of what’s been going on, who’s wanted, and anything else we might need to know.”

With the briefings sorted, we headed out to patrol the area.

“This morning, I’ll be patrolling areas of concern with high footfall, such as Grant Thorold Park and Freeman Street.”

When asked about what issues he will be looking out for, Marc said: “It depends. There are different issues in different parts. I keep on top of drugs intel daily. This comes from our knowledge, but also from the communities. We’ve built up those relationships over the years and people help us.

“As with many locations, there are concerns over antisocial behaviour. To be honest though, that’s not at a disproportionate level here – but perhaps that’s because people are not reporting it. We would always encourage people to report incidents to us.

“The majority of people want to help improve the area, and you’ll be able to see that today. We’re the same as them. We’re passionate about our neighbourhoods and want to help make them better.

“We’re here for our communities.”

Our first location was Grant Thorold Park and the community hub, where PCSO Ireland (a former Army sergeant and now Armed Force Covenant lead for North East Lincs) spoke to a group of gathered veterans. Outside, families were enjoying the garden, and the mayor was doing some gardening to keep the area tidy.

PCSO Ireland spoke to the mayor who shared some intel he had come across.

“These conversations can be very useful,” said Marc. “Working with our partners, including councillors, is a key part of neighbourhood policing. We all want the best for our area, and we often receive information from different people.

“Our uniform can put certain communities off, but our partners help gather information that we can share.”

One of those partners is in the Freeman Street area. After a routine check of the art college, we headed there.

Ghetto Park GY is an indoor skatepark and was being well used by local kids. On seeing Marc, they approached to have a chat. While they were happy to talk to Marc, some wanted to know where his colleague Stu was.

“This engagement is crucial. We want to encourage and inspire kids, and we want to be visible and for them to see us as approachable – someone they can talk to about their issues.

“Kids in this area are at risk of exploitation through county lines drugs gangs. We really want to break that cycle.”

That love of the East Marsh was evident through the way Marc spoke about the area and his deep eagerness to improve the lives of the youngsters.

“We all take responsibility for our patch areas. Nine out of ten days, it’s better coming to work than staying at home. But don’t tell my wife! Genuinely though, the good days make it all worthwhile.”

Our next stop was Kent Street, where Marc mentioned plans for the area.

“There are craft and wellbeing sessions for kids planned. Having somewhere to go is vital. Not only does it help get kids off the streets, but it gets them interested in other activities.

“There are some great groups here who are really trying to make a difference. They’re part of the community, so want to improve it.

“You only need to look at the work East Marsh United are doing; Grimsby Town FC have their Sports and Education Trust; and Ørsted are helping to educate kids by inviting them to learn from their experts. It’s school holidays now, otherwise I would be visiting schools to have diverting-from-crime chats with the children or covering mini-police projects.

“There’s a really big buy-in to community improvement – even on the docks.”

Part of PCSO Ireland’s duties take him to the docks, where he supports Border Force by patrolling the area. With support from the PCC and Proceeds of Crime Act funds, Marc has played a role in launching The Great Escape recovery village, where there are addiction groups and workshops.

“There have been some great results already here, but the benefits are unquantifiable. It’s hard to put into statistics the real benefits of schemes such as this.

“Hopefully it gives former addicts somewhere to go and something to do, and tries to give them a place in society.

“In neighbourhood policing, we work in the longer term. Response have a vital job attending to incidents as quickly as possible, but we follow up to put long-term plans in place that deal with any lasting issues.”

After spending time with Marc, it was clear that he’s incredibly motivated to help improve the East Marsh. Marc, who is dyslexic and is a dyslexia assessor at Humberside Police, said: “I don’t use the word can’t. I prefer to tell people to try it, you can do it.”

With another shift drawing to a close, we asked Marc how he usually winds down from a day on the beat.

“I get in the car and put some music on. Hopefully, I’m relaxed Marc by the time I get home. I don’t forget the day, but it depends on what you’ve experienced.

“I enjoy working with the community, they lift me.”

For more information on the East Marsh Neighbourhood Policing Team, click here.