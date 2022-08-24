Menu
Experienced PCSO talks about life in Grimsby’s East Marsh

PCSO Marc Ireland patrolling Grant Thorold Park.

The East Marsh covers the eastern side of Grimsby town centre from Freeman Street to Park Street, and also takes in the docks and Grant Thorold Park.

With such a diverse collection of neighbourhoods in the ward, we wondered what it was like to police the area. To answer our questions, we spoke to experienced PCSO Marc Ireland recently as he patrolled the ward.

“We want to help people and improve our communities,” said Marc.

“There’s no typical day in policing. The start of my shift involves checking my kit and making sure everything is charged. I’ll then check the logs and emails to see what the day might hold for me.

“The intelligence briefing provides information of what’s been going on, who’s wanted, and anything else we might need to know.”

With the briefings sorted, we headed out to patrol the area.

“This morning, I’ll be patrolling areas of concern with high footfall, such as Grant Thorold Park and Freeman Street.”

When asked about what issues he will be looking out for, Marc said: “It depends. There are different issues in different parts. I keep on top of drugs intel daily. This comes from our knowledge, but also from the communities. We’ve built up those relationships over the years and people help us.

“As with many locations, there are concerns over antisocial behaviour. To be honest though, that’s not at a disproportionate level here – but perhaps that’s because people are not reporting it. We would always encourage people to report incidents to us.

“The majority of people want to help improve the area, and you’ll be able to see that today. We’re the same as them. We’re passionate about our neighbourhoods and want to help make them better.

“We’re here for our communities.”

Our first location was Grant Thorold Park and the community hub, where PCSO Ireland (a former Army sergeant and now Armed Force Covenant lead for North East Lincs) spoke to a group of gathered veterans. Outside, families were enjoying the garden, and the mayor was doing some gardening to keep the area tidy.

PCSO Ireland spoke to the mayor who shared some intel he had come across.

“These conversations can be very useful,” said Marc. “Working with our partners, including councillors, is a key part of neighbourhood policing. We all want the best for our area, and we often receive information from different people.

“Our uniform can put certain communities off, but our partners help gather information that we can share.”

One of those partners is in the Freeman Street area. After a routine check of the art college, we headed there.

Ghetto Park GY is an indoor skatepark and was being well used by local kids. On seeing Marc, they approached to have a chat. While they were happy to talk to Marc, some wanted to know where his colleague Stu was.

“This engagement is crucial. We want to encourage and inspire kids, and we want to be visible and for them to see us as approachable – someone they can talk to about their issues.

“Kids in this area are at risk of exploitation through county lines drugs gangs. We really want to break that cycle.”

That love of the East Marsh was evident through the way Marc spoke about the area and his deep eagerness to improve the lives of the youngsters.

“We all take responsibility for our patch areas. Nine out of ten days, it’s better coming to work than staying at home. But don’t tell my wife! Genuinely though, the good days make it all worthwhile.”

PCSO Marc Ireland on Kent Street.

Our next stop was Kent Street, where Marc mentioned plans for the area.

“There are craft and wellbeing sessions for kids planned. Having somewhere to go is vital. Not only does it help get kids off the streets, but it gets them interested in other activities.

“There are some great groups here who are really trying to make a difference. They’re part of the community, so want to improve it.

“You only need to look at the work East Marsh United are doing; Grimsby Town FC have their Sports and Education Trust; and Ørsted are helping to educate kids by inviting them to learn from their experts. It’s school holidays now, otherwise I would be visiting schools to have diverting-from-crime chats with the children or covering mini-police projects.

“There’s a really big buy-in to community improvement – even on the docks.”

Part of PCSO Ireland’s duties take him to the docks, where he supports Border Force by patrolling the area. With support from the PCC and Proceeds of Crime Act funds, Marc has played a role in launching The Great Escape recovery village, where there are addiction groups and workshops.

“There have been some great results already here, but the benefits are unquantifiable. It’s hard to put into statistics the real benefits of schemes such as this.

“Hopefully it gives former addicts somewhere to go and something to do, and tries to give them a place in society.

“In neighbourhood policing, we work in the longer term. Response have a vital job attending to incidents as quickly as possible, but we follow up to put long-term plans in place that deal with any lasting issues.”

After spending time with Marc, it was clear that he’s incredibly motivated to help improve the East Marsh. Marc, who is dyslexic and is a dyslexia assessor at Humberside Police, said: “I don’t use the word can’t. I prefer to tell people to try it, you can do it.”

With another shift drawing to a close, we asked Marc how he usually winds down from a day on the beat.

“I get in the car and put some music on. Hopefully, I’m relaxed Marc by the time I get home. I don’t forget the day, but it depends on what you’ve experienced.

“I enjoy working with the community, they lift me.”

For more information on the East Marsh Neighbourhood Policing Team, click here.

41 mins ago

A beautiful four-bedroom home in the South Lincolnshire fens with its own cinema room and fishing deck has been listed for below £1 million.

Bridge House, situated at Sutton St. James near Holbeach and Long Sutton, has been listed on the market by estate agents Fine & Country – at a guide price of £900,000. To see the full listing for yourself, click here.

For that price, you are treated to a four-bedroom detached new build, similar to a barn conversion, in an idyllic part of South Lincolnshire.

The property is modern and stylish, while lending itself to rural traditions at the same time. | Photo: Fine & Country

Unique features include a fishing deck, cinema room and snooker room, while parking space won’t be an issue thanks to an attached double garage with electrical doors.

The agents describe it as an “extraordinarily sleek, spacious, minimalist home” with plenty of perks, including large spaces, a stunning location beside a waterway, and a well landscaped wrap-around lawn.

Lets take a closer look:

Set in a beautiful location that embodies the spirit of the Lincolnshire fens. | Photo: Fine & Country

Modern designs in an open plan downstairs area. | Photo: Fine & Country

How’s this for a cosy cinema room for all the family? | Photo: Fine & Country

Living room stretches right into the kitchen thanks to flexible open plan designs. | Photo: Fine & Country

The house was completed in 2019. | Photo: Fine & Country

| Photo: Fine & Country

A large games room in the stylish downstairs section. | Photo: Fine & Country

A kitchen diner with integrated appliances and all you’d need. | Photo: Fine & Country

The brickwork to plaster mix offers a unique look inside. | Photo: Fine & Country

All four bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

The bedrooms are generously sized throughout. | Photo: Fine & Country

Your voice of four bedrooms at Bridge House. | Photo: Fine & Country

A peek inside one of the bathrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

| Photo: Fine & Country

A constructed gazebo space to offer you outdoor seating all year round. | Photo: Fine & Country

Could Bridge House be your dream forever home? | Photo: Fine & Country

| Photo: Fine & Country

1 hour ago

Devolution documents issued in 2016.

The devolution of power to a combined Greater Lincolnshire authority will be on the wishlist of many Lincolnshire councillors when the new Tory leader is elected in September.

However there continue to be fears the move could lead to local reorganisation down the line which would see all of Lincolnshire’s councils dissolved and replaced.

Speaking to councillors and media, it’s easy to feel the two ideas of devolution and local government reorganisation can get conflated, mixed together. So what’s the difference?

Devolution – the creation of an all new power

Greater Lincolnshire authorities Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire Council and North East Lincolnshire Council have been leading the charge on the latest bids to get government to devolve powers to them since way before the first attempt back in 2016.

Under devolution, a new layer of beaurocracy would be created on top of the existing 10 unitary and two-tier councils.

This would be a new overarching council, led potentially by a directly-elected mayor, would draw down powers and funding the government usually controls in a bid to deal with them locally.

If you were to speak to councillors locally, they might tell you that their authorities did this with reasonable success over the past two years, tackling and handing out COVID support from the ground rather than the government taking on the responsibility.

Lincolnshire County Councillor Colin Davie. | Image: Daniel Jaines

Speaking recently to Conservative County Councillor Colin Davie, the executive portfolio holder for economy and environment, he told Local Democracy Reporters that local councillors that local members understands Lincolnshire “very well”.

“The county understands the wider strategic view that you need to have to build the infrastructure and build the economy and the core services,” he said.

“Government needs to trust places a lot more… ultimately our decisions will be judged by our voters, the people who live in Lincolnshire and if they don’t like what we decide they’ll have a chance to sanction us.

“We should be allowed to shape what the future looks like and work with government to do that. Take some of the government money that they spend unwisely on benefits and management of systems around health and spend it better locally, get better outcomes, better bang for the buck.”

Local Government Reorganisation – Is it worth having 10 councils?

However, what some, particularly in district councils, fear is that from the point of the creation of the new authority it would then begin drawing “up” – taking responsibilities away from councils instead of government and whittling them down to a shadow of the authority they had before.

This, they fear, would lead to Local Government Reorganisation – the dissolving of all the authorities leaving only the one.

In a recent interview Labour leader of the City of Lincoln Council Ric Metcalfe told reporters that councils locally could do a “much better job” than government.

“We know our area and we can collaborate locally to get those things done,” he said.

However, he said: “It remains quite unclear about whether over time, this new Combined Authority might start to take on or it’s sometimes been described as sucking up some of the functions that are currently performed by district councils.”

Labour leader Councillor Ric Metcalfe | Photo: CoLC

For instance, he suggested there could be questions over why the districts control waste collection separate to county council which sorts and recycles the waste, why not have it all dealt with under one authority? Or whether housing could be dealt with on a wider scale.

“Before you know it, district councils have been stripped of all of the current things that are important to them, which they think they do well and all of a sudden, the question that arises is, well, ‘what’s the point of having district councils then’?”

Councils were disappointed to have not been involved in the latest round of deals announced in February.

Invites instead went to Cornwall, Derbyshire & Derby, Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, Durham, Hull & East Yorkshire, Leicestershire, Norfolk, Nottinghamshire & Nottingham, and Suffolk.

However, bosses have previously said they remain committed to the next bid, expected sometime next year.

How that will see Lincolnshire looking in the future is still smoke in the crystal ball it seems.

