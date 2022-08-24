Suspected drug driver arrested after crash on A15 near Humber Bridge
A man has been arrested after emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision at 5:30am this morning (Wednesday 24 August).
It was reported that a blue Ford Fusion had overturned on the A15, a mile south of the Humber Bridge. The road was closed to allow emergency services to carry out their duties and we thank motorists for their patience.
One man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs and remains in our custody at this time.
If anyone has information that may assist with our enquiries, or has dashcam footage of the area immediately prior to the incident, you can contact us on 101, quoting log 73 of 24 August.