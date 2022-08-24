Menu
5 hours ago

Suspected drug driver arrested after crash on A15 near Humber Bridge

| Photo: Humberside Police

A man has been arrested after emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision at 5:30am this morning (Wednesday 24 August).

It was reported that a blue Ford Fusion had overturned on the A15, a mile south of the Humber Bridge. The road was closed to allow emergency services to carry out their duties and we thank motorists for their patience.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs and remains in our custody at this time.

If anyone has information that may assist with our enquiries, or has dashcam footage of the area immediately prior to the incident, you can contact us on 101, quoting log 73 of 24 August.

Property For Sale To Let Commercial

5 bedroom Detached House
£495,000
3 bedroom Detached Bungalow
£1,100
4 bedroom Semi-Detached House
£250,000
To Let – Offices
£4,200
3 bedroom Semi-Detached House
£190,000
3 bedroom Mid Terraced House
£180,000
Guest House For Sale
£725,000
TO LET – A5 – Take Away
£20,800
View more

Jobs + Add a job

Deans Sport and Leisure Duty Manager

Lincoln College

Lincoln
Promoting Independence Care Assistant

Lincolnshire Community Health Services

Countywide
Site Labourer

Stephen D. Francis

Lincolnshire
Joiner

Stephen D. Francis
Content & Community Moderator

Stonebow Media

Remote/Lincoln
Receptionist/Office Administrator

Lincoln Minster School

Lincoln
View more
55 mins ago

A beautiful four-bedroom home in the South Lincolnshire fens with its own cinema room and fishing deck has been listed for below £1 million.

Bridge House, situated at Sutton St. James near Holbeach and Long Sutton, has been listed on the market by estate agents Fine & Country – at a guide price of £900,000. To see the full listing for yourself, click here.

For that price, you are treated to a four-bedroom detached new build, similar to a barn conversion, in an idyllic part of South Lincolnshire.

The property is modern and stylish, while lending itself to rural traditions at the same time. | Photo: Fine & Country

Unique features include a fishing deck, cinema room and snooker room, while parking space won’t be an issue thanks to an attached double garage with electrical doors.

The agents describe it as an “extraordinarily sleek, spacious, minimalist home” with plenty of perks, including large spaces, a stunning location beside a waterway, and a well landscaped wrap-around lawn.

Lets take a closer look:

Set in a beautiful location that embodies the spirit of the Lincolnshire fens. | Photo: Fine & Country

Modern designs in an open plan downstairs area. | Photo: Fine & Country

How’s this for a cosy cinema room for all the family? | Photo: Fine & Country

Living room stretches right into the kitchen thanks to flexible open plan designs. | Photo: Fine & Country

The house was completed in 2019. | Photo: Fine & Country

| Photo: Fine & Country

A large games room in the stylish downstairs section. | Photo: Fine & Country

A kitchen diner with integrated appliances and all you’d need. | Photo: Fine & Country

The brickwork to plaster mix offers a unique look inside. | Photo: Fine & Country

All four bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

The bedrooms are generously sized throughout. | Photo: Fine & Country

Your voice of four bedrooms at Bridge House. | Photo: Fine & Country

A peek inside one of the bathrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

| Photo: Fine & Country

A constructed gazebo space to offer you outdoor seating all year round. | Photo: Fine & Country

Could Bridge House be your dream forever home? | Photo: Fine & Country

| Photo: Fine & Country

1 hour ago

Devolution documents issued in 2016.

The devolution of power to a combined Greater Lincolnshire authority will be on the wishlist of many Lincolnshire councillors when the new Tory leader is elected in September.

However there continue to be fears the move could lead to local reorganisation down the line which would see all of Lincolnshire’s councils dissolved and replaced.

Speaking to councillors and media, it’s easy to feel the two ideas of devolution and local government reorganisation can get conflated, mixed together. So what’s the difference?

Devolution – the creation of an all new power

Greater Lincolnshire authorities Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire Council and North East Lincolnshire Council have been leading the charge on the latest bids to get government to devolve powers to them since way before the first attempt back in 2016.

Under devolution, a new layer of beaurocracy would be created on top of the existing 10 unitary and two-tier councils.

This would be a new overarching council, led potentially by a directly-elected mayor, would draw down powers and funding the government usually controls in a bid to deal with them locally.

If you were to speak to councillors locally, they might tell you that their authorities did this with reasonable success over the past two years, tackling and handing out COVID support from the ground rather than the government taking on the responsibility.

Lincolnshire County Councillor Colin Davie. | Image: Daniel Jaines

Speaking recently to Conservative County Councillor Colin Davie, the executive portfolio holder for economy and environment, he told Local Democracy Reporters that local councillors that local members understands Lincolnshire “very well”.

“The county understands the wider strategic view that you need to have to build the infrastructure and build the economy and the core services,” he said.

“Government needs to trust places a lot more… ultimately our decisions will be judged by our voters, the people who live in Lincolnshire and if they don’t like what we decide they’ll have a chance to sanction us.

“We should be allowed to shape what the future looks like and work with government to do that. Take some of the government money that they spend unwisely on benefits and management of systems around health and spend it better locally, get better outcomes, better bang for the buck.”

Local Government Reorganisation – Is it worth having 10 councils?

However, what some, particularly in district councils, fear is that from the point of the creation of the new authority it would then begin drawing “up” – taking responsibilities away from councils instead of government and whittling them down to a shadow of the authority they had before.

This, they fear, would lead to Local Government Reorganisation – the dissolving of all the authorities leaving only the one.

In a recent interview Labour leader of the City of Lincoln Council Ric Metcalfe told reporters that councils locally could do a “much better job” than government.

“We know our area and we can collaborate locally to get those things done,” he said.

However, he said: “It remains quite unclear about whether over time, this new Combined Authority might start to take on or it’s sometimes been described as sucking up some of the functions that are currently performed by district councils.”

Labour leader Councillor Ric Metcalfe | Photo: CoLC

For instance, he suggested there could be questions over why the districts control waste collection separate to county council which sorts and recycles the waste, why not have it all dealt with under one authority? Or whether housing could be dealt with on a wider scale.

“Before you know it, district councils have been stripped of all of the current things that are important to them, which they think they do well and all of a sudden, the question that arises is, well, ‘what’s the point of having district councils then’?”

Councils were disappointed to have not been involved in the latest round of deals announced in February.

Invites instead went to Cornwall, Derbyshire & Derby, Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, Durham, Hull & East Yorkshire, Leicestershire, Norfolk, Nottinghamshire & Nottingham, and Suffolk.

However, bosses have previously said they remain committed to the next bid, expected sometime next year.

How that will see Lincolnshire looking in the future is still smoke in the crystal ball it seems.

+ More stories