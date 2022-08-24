Lincolnshire teen shoots high for GB at European Youth Archery Championships

He came very close to a medal

A Lincolnshire teenager has come very close to a bronze medal in the European Youth Archery Championships.

Oscar Orford, 17, from Thurlby, was part of a three man team who came 4th in the bronze final of the compound competition for under 18 men, also comprising Jay Saunderson, age 16, and Finlay Clark, 16.

He was part of a larger squad of 24 archers aged between 14 and 20 who shot alongside 300 athletes from 36 countries at Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

The event, which happens every two years, was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Archery GB are hailing the success of its young athletes following their participation in a major competition on home soil.

Oscar is 3rd Junior UK ranked and, also, 35th UK Senior ranked. He made his 2022 international debut at the Indoor European Championships in Slovenia, currently his biggest achievement.

He was champion at the Junior Indoor National Championships in the 2021 compound junior men’s.

Oscar uses the Mybo Revolution 37 bow and is a member of the Silverspoon Bowmen. He has been doing archery for 4 years and his favourite place to shoot is at Meriden Archery Club.

The European Youth Archery Championships was the perfect opportunity for Oscar to showcase his talent, with the encouragement of local support.

Commenting on the success of the team, Archery GB’s Compound Programme Manager Jon Nott said: “We’re so proud of how all our young athletes have risen to the challenge of competing in this prestigious event this week.

“We’ve had some brilliant successes thanks to their hard work and dedication. It really shows that we have a wealth of young talent coming through who will be challenging for places in the top world events in the years to come.”

Neil Armitage, CEO at Archery GB, said: “It has been inspiring to watch these young archers from all over Europe taking part in this inclusive, diverse and exciting event.

“We’d like to thank all the staff and volunteers who have worked so hard to make this tournament a great success and to raise the profile of this wonderful sport.”

Great Britain’s archers are continuing a tremendous year of success, with gold, silver and bronze medals being won at multiple events worldwide including the European Championships in Munich, World Games in the USA, Para Archery European Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, the Hyundai Archery World Cup in Medellin, Colombia, and the European Youth Cup in Bucharest.