Former Lincoln prison officer told to expect jail over misconduct
She admitted the charges against her
A former prison officer at HMP Lincoln has been warned to expect jail after she admitted a charge of misconduct in public office.
Emma Webster, 33, of Ermine East, Lincoln, pleaded guilty to a single offence of misconduct in a judicial or public office during a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.
The misconduct took place between August 18, 2021 and November 14, 2021, when Webster was employed as an operational grade prison officer.
Stuart Lody, defending Webster, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a probation report, but said his client was realistic about the likely outcome.
Mr Lody told the court: “She is a mother of two young children.”
Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight agreed to adjourn sentence for six weeks but warned Webster that a custodial sentence was likely.
“I am making no promises,” Judge Sjolin Knight told Webster.
“Misconduct in public office is a very serious matter and normally results in prison for obvious reasons.”
Webster was granted unconditional bail.