Former WWE superstar coming for wrestling show at Lincoln Engine Shed

A world famous wrestler with over a decade of service in the WWE will be coming to Lincoln for an all-action pay-per-view show at the Engine Shed next year.

One Pro Wrestling is a professional British promotion aiming to fill the void at the top of the country’s wrestling industry.

It boasts a number of high profile names from the UK and beyond, and will be coming to Lincoln Engine Shed on February 18, 2023 for an epic showcase of suplexes and top rope manoeuvres.

The No Turning Back show will be broadcast globally on pay-per-view via the organisation’s exclusive digital streaming partners at FITE TV.

Fronting the bill is John Hennigan, who soared to fame as John Morrison in the world’s top wrestling company – the WWE. He has also appeared at the likes of Impact and All Elite Wrestling in recent years, and will be ready to bring his high-flying attitude to Lincoln.

He will be joined by Taya Valkyrie, wife of Hennigan and an elite-level wrestler in his own right, working for the likes of WWE and Impact in her career so far.

Many more star-studded names are set to be announced in the lead up to the event, with tickets on sale right now from the One Pro Wrestling website.

You can purchase show tickets for prices starting at £45, or meet and greets from £30 and VIP backstage passes from £125.

Adam Moverley, 1PW Director said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Europe’s most exciting brand of wrestling to Lincoln. we cannot wait to see the fans for what is guaranteed to be the first of many incredible visits to the Engine Shed.

“Lincoln fans have been desperate for world class action and we won’t let them down February 18th!”

There will also be an afternoon show on February 18 called Fearless, which offers One Pro Wrestling fans the chance to watch the next generation of wrestlers compete for the chance to compete on the FITE TV shows.