Heatwave bin collections: North Kesteven residents asked to put their bins out by 7am
Due to the forecast heatwave
Households in North Kesteven are asked to present their bins by 7am on their usual day of collection in the remainder of this week, following the warning for extreme heat issued from now to Sunday.
North Kesteven District Council’s refuse crews will be starting their shifts half an hour earlier tomorrow 10 August, and on Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12, which means both black bins and garden waste bins will be collected earlier on the day than usual.
Doing so will help protect the wellbeing of the waste crews, by allowing them to carry out their rounds in the cooler hours of the day. Highs of 31 degrees Celsius are predicted for the county and the Met Office advises in its extreme heat Amber warning this week that some changes to working practices and daily routines are likely to be required.
It follows the Red extreme heat warning issued by the Met Office in July, when residents across North Kesteven showed great care for crews by ensuring their bins were out earlier.
In many instances cool drinks were also offered, which were greatly appreciated by crews in the exceptional levels of heat seen then. An all-time high of 40 degrees Celsius was recorded in Lincolnshire during the red warning.
