Illegal workers at Holbeach takeaway spark licence review

One worker was discovered in another raid several years ago

A Holbeach Indian takeaway faces a licence review next week after illegal workers were found to be illegally employed there – including one from a previous raid in 2014.

South Holland District Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee will carry out a review of the licence for The Chameli Indian Tandoori restaurant on St John’s Street after a request from Lincolnshire Police.

Officers from the Alcohol Licensing Team, Community Cohesion, Home Office Immigration and Trading Standards conducted a compliance visit to the restaurant in April where premises licence holder Abu Rasel and designated premises supervisor Siddiqur Faud Rahman.

However, they also found that of the eight workers present five were working without the correct permissions.

One worker had previously been found during a raid of Tulip Tandoori, in Spalding, in 2014 where Mr Rasel was premises licence holder and designated premises supervisor. The incident led to the company Sogor Limited – where Mr Rasel was a joint director – being fined £20,000.

Sogor Limited later went into Insolvency leading to an investigation by the Insolvency Services after which Mr Rasel and the other director were disqualified from being directors of a company for six years.

In the latest incident Mr Rahman and Mr Rasel was again unable to provide evidence that right to work checks had been completed.

Staff were also found to be living above the premises in what police said was an unregistered House in Multiple Occupation, while Fire and Rescue Services were informed of safety concerns.

Lincolnshire Police are calling for the Licensing Sub-Committee to “seriously consider a revocation of the premises licence” saying the owners have “undermined the licensing objectives through active criminality and serious failings”.

A statement from Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police Chris Haward said: “Illegal workers are more than likely poorly paid for the hours they are required to work and are not subject to the benefit of a minimum wage or restricted hours as prescribed by law.

“Nor are they afforded the benefit of the protections offered by UK employment legislation and are therefore often exploited.”

The licensing committee meeting on Tuesday will start at 10am.