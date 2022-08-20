£20k crowdfunder for Grantham Town pitch replacement after insect infestation

The pitch has been condemned and must be replaced

Grantham Town Football Club has set up a fundraiser to cover the cost of a pitch replacement, after the turf recently became infested with Chafer grubs that kill the grass.

Scheduled to play Worksop Town at The Meres on Monday afternoon, Grantham Town’s plans were scuppered by an insect infestation that attracted a group of birds.

Crows took to the pitch overnight to dig up the playing surface in a hunt for Chafer grubs, a small soil-dwelling insect that is typically found in compost or underneath lawn spaces to feed on grass roots. They also happen to be a favourite meal for crows.

The pitch has been ruined as a result of both the insects and the crows, meaning the game had to be postponed and the Gingerbreads have been told they cannot play another home match until it is sorted.

This has prompted the club to arrange a complete overhaul of the pitch, paying £20,000 for new turf to play on. Work will begin on Wednesday with an unspecified completion date.

𝘾𝙍𝙊𝙒dfunding Follow the disappointment of the pitch at The Meres being deemed unfit to play, we are in need of getting it fixed ASAP Work will be starting on Wednesday but it's a big cost We have opened a Go Fund Me page to help cover these costs ⬇️https://t.co/dzCzF8Gbuh — Grantham Town FC (@granthamtownfc) August 29, 2022

This cost has already been covered, but Grantham Town have set up a crowdfunder to try and pay back the money that was spent on the new pitch.

The GoFundMe page (which you can donate to here) has a £20,000 target and has so far raised over £1,600 in less than 24 hours.

It reads: “The pitch at The Meres has been condemned after being infested with Chafer grubs. They have killed the grass. These Chafer grubs are eaten by crows, who dig up the pitch up to get to grubs.

“The Meres pitch needs replacing as soon as possible as no home matches can be played until it is.

“Work will be starting on the pitch on Wednesday, August 31 as the cost has been covered but needs to be paid back. The club will be in discussions with the council.

“We understand that times are difficult at the moment and please do not get yourself financially in difficulty for donating.”