Imps sign winger Jordon Garrick on loan from Swansea

Lincoln City have signed Jamaican-born winger Jordon Garrick on loan from Championship club Swansea City until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed successful loan spells at Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle in recent seasons.

Garrick joined Swansea’s youth team in 2015 before making his full debut in the 2019/20 season in which he made 14 appearances. During his breakthrough season he scored three goals.

Imps fans may already be familiar with Garrick as he scored for Swindon in a 2-2 draw against Lincoln at the LNER Stadium last year.

Garrick said: “I’m super happy to be here – I’ve been at Swansea now for 10 years and it feels like this is the right club to take my career to the next step.

“I spoke to Liam Cullen, who was on loan here last season, he said it was a great group of lads and a well-run club. He said how passionate the fans are and spoke nothing but positively about the club.

“The head coach was a winger and someone I feel I can learn off. He speaks really highly of the fans, the staff and club in general.”