Police search gardens and drains in Boston stabbing investigation

Police were searching in back gardens and drains on Sunday, just a few hundred yards away from where nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte was tragically stabbed to death.

Lilia died after an incident on Fountain Lane in Boston at around 6.20pm on July 28 in which police believe she suffered a stab wound.

Armed officers arrested a man in the Central Park area of Boston at around 2.45pm on Saturday, July 30.

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street in Boston was later charged with murder and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday, August 1.

As well as the police searches, the house opposite Boston Central Park remained cordoned off over the weekend as forensic investigators continued to work inside the property.

Flowers have been laid in tribute to Lilia and a service of reflection and prayer was held at St Botolph’s Church on Sunday as an opportunity for the community to come together in support, and prayer, of Lilia’s family.

Reverend Jane Robertson, Rector of St Botolph’s, told BBC East Yorkshire & Lincolnshire: “Over the last few days there have been so many people coming in church and lighting candles and also talking to us and expressing a variety of emotions.

“We just feel that actually for the community it will be good to gather together to support as well and pray for the family.”