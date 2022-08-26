Lincoln cab drivers say higher fares are unavoidable

Hackney cab drivers in Lincoln have backed higher fares as they struggle with rising fuel costs.

A two-mile daytime journey would increase from £6.40 to £8.30 under proposals supported by the majority.

The increased tariffs could come in by November if the council’s licensing committee agrees to them.

Drivers in Lincoln were consulted over two sets of proposals from members of the industry, but the driver behind the cheaper one later withdrew his.

The most popular suggestion would see a five-mile daytime journey go up by £3.25 to £15.05.

Under the proposed night rates or journeys with more than five people, a two-mile journey would be £10.40 (an extra £2.10) and a five-mile journey would be £19.50 (an extra £4).

Any new tariff would also be created for evening and night-time journeys for more than four people.

The last time fares were increased for Lincoln’s Hackney cabs was 2019.

Out of 36 proprietors and drivers who have been consulted, 21 were in favour of the higher option.

10 backed the first option, with one person in favour of keeping the current rates. The rest abstained.

One driver who backed the higher option said: “These proposals have still not gone up enough after four years compared to private hires.”

They added: “Inflation hit our business badly following the pandemic.”

Although some feared the higher rates would be “too expensive and detrimental to our trade”, others warned that increasing costs made the rise unavoidable.

One driver said: “I cannot see how [the cheaper option] justifies very little increase in the fares with the increase in prices of everything from fuel to tyres to car parts.”

Drivers said their maximum fares are still significantly cheaper than private hires, despite Hackney cabs being more expensive to operate.

Proprietor Simon Hearn, who originally put forward the more modest proposal, said he had come to the view that the bigger hike was necessary to keep up with private cabs.

The City of Lincoln Council licensing meeting will hear directly from drivers on Monday, September 5, and any agreed increase would go to full council later in the month.

There would then be a period for the public to have their say, and if no objections are received then the new tariff would come in by November.